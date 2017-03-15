Gundlach expects short-term rally in U.S. Treasuries on hawkish Fed -CNBC

March 15 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive
officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday he expected a
short-term rally in U.S. Treasuries and that investors should
"use the strength" in U.S. stocks to take profits and diversify
in overseas markets.
"I am surprised with the relentless nature" of equities
after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Gundlach said
on CNBC. Gundlach, who oversees more than $101 billion in assets
at Los Angeles DoubleLine, said he continued to short the shares
of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, although he lost a lot of
money at the beginning of his trade.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)