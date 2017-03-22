UPDATE 1-If healthcare vote fails, would jeopardize 'Trump trades' -Gundlach

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
"Surveys show that people believe the (Obamacare) repeal is the most likely part of Trump’s agenda to be passed," Gundlach, who oversees more than $101 billion in assets at DoubleLine, told Reuters. "So if you can’t pass the repeal, everything else is in doubt for sure."
Investors have been bracing for Thursday's floor vote scheduled in the U.S. House of Representatives, with safe-haven securities including Treasuries and gold seeing price gains on Wednesday. Trump and Republican congressional leaders appeared on Wednesday to be losing the battle to get enough support to pass the Obamacare rollback bill.
Gundlach repeated his recommendation that investors would do better selling U.S. equities into any kind of stock rally and diversifying into emerging markets. He noted that the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has outperformed the Standard & Poor's Index by over 4 percentage points since early March.
Gundlach, who is known on Wall Street as the Bond King, said Tuesday's stock-market slump illustrated how "investors are questioning whether the pro-growth U.S. policies are really going to happen."
In early March, Gundlach said on his investor webcast that he expected a minor yield high on Treasuries, and then a rally. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note currently trades around 2.40 percent, down from 2.60 percent in mid-March. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.