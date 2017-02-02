REFILE-UPDATE 1-Gundlach's Doubleline Total Return Fund posts $1 bln outflow -Morningstar

(Fixes pronoun in paragraph 7)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in
January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled
$3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm
Morningstar showed on Wednesday.
The fund, which launched in April 2010 and is DoubleLine's
flagship, attracted a net $3.05 billion in new cash for all of
2016, the Morningstar data showed.
Overall, DoubleLine's U.S. open-end mutual funds saw
outflows of $190 million for January, Morningstar said.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities and is run by DoubleLine Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach and the firm's president, Philip
Barach. Gundlach is known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King.'
While investors pulled cash from the firm's flagship fund,
the DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund and
DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund were two of the firm's
funds that attracted new money in January - $234 million and
$108 million, respectively.
DoubleLine analyst Loren Fleckenstein said the Morningstar
estimates worked "pretty well" for individual funds for
multiple-month periods and for fund categories for individual
months but they could sometimes be "off" when dealing with a
single fund for a single month.
"It's just a limitation of their estimate methodology," he
said in a telephone interview.
Fleckenstein said that Morningstar's estimate for January
overestimated DoubleLine Total Return's net outflow by $200
million and overestimated the Flexible Income's net inflow by
about $30 million.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)