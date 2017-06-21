UPDATE 2-Gundlach says flatter Treasury yield curve could become a concern

(Adds quotes on international and U.S. stock markets, FANGs)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattening could become a concern for economic growth when
two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same,
and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the
$30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at
DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
The slope of the yield curve has been flattening in recent
days, with short-term rates rising faster than longer-bond
yields. This typically happens when monetary policy is
tightened. Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark
interest rate for the third time in six months, providing its
latest vote of confidence in a slow-growing but durable economy.
The Fed also announced plans to start gradually paring its bond
holdings later this year.
"There’s no hard data that you could point to that signals
recession," Gundlach said in a telephone interview.
But that does not mean economic growth is exploding, he
said. "Lower CPI (Consumer Price Index) in the next couple of
months will be a cold bucket of water for the Fed tightening
dreams," Gundlach said. "Commodities are super weak, with the
dollar down year-to-date, no less."
Gundlach, known on Wall Street as the Bond King, said he is
becoming more positive on international equities over U.S. stock
markets because the Fed is raising rates with "quantitative
tightening on top of it with its plans to shrink its balance
sheet. I'd rather be in a place of negative interest rates, an
environment of quantitative easing with the same economy - so
I'm in Europe, emerging markets except for China."
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 96 basis points, the narrowest since
December 2007. Five-year note yields, which are
highly sensitive to rate policy, rose to a four-week high of
1.80 percent on Tuesday.
Thirty-year bond yields, which are largely
driven by future expectations of growth and inflation, meanwhile
dropped to 2.72 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Nov. 9.
Gundlach said the Fed could be in an aggressive tightening
mode, partly because of the rise in U.S. equities.
"The stock market has not softened very much," said
Gundlach, who oversees more than $105 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine.
Asked about the FANG stocks - Facebook Inc, Amazon Inc,
Netflix Inc and Google (now Alphabet Inc) - Gundlach said: "I am
allergic philosophically to things like the FANGS, just like I
hated dot.coms in 1999."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft and Bill
Trott)