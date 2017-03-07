版本:
Gundlach: Fed to undertake 'old school' sequential hikes until 'something breaks'

NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."

Gundlach, who oversees more than $101 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said U.S. economic data support an interest-rate increase as soon as the next Fed policy meeting on March 14-15, and further rises later this year, after a series of false starts in 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
