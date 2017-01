NEW YORK, June 1 DoubleLine Capital's open-end mutual funds posted net inflow of $1.48 billion in May, bringing their year-to-date inflow to $9.05 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

DoubleLine, which is overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, said its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, had a net inflow of $918.90 million in May. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)