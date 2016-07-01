版本:
DoubleLine's open-end mutual funds post net inflow of $693 mln in June

NEW YORK, July 1 DoubleLine Capital, overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, posted inflows of $693 million in its open-end mutual funds during the month of June, according to the Los Angeles-based firm.

That brings year-to-date inflows of $9.74 billion, DoubleLine said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)

