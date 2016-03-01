Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posts 25th straight monthly inflow

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 DoubleLine Capital, overseen by widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday it posted a net inflow of $2.24 billion in February, marking the firm's 25th consecutive month of inflows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest fund by total assets, had a net inflow of $2.01 billion in February. The fund, which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, has $56 billion in assets. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage: