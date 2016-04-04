Gundlach's DoubleLine posts $2 bln mutual funds inflow in March

April 4 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital
posted a net inflow of $2.02 billion in its open-end mutual
funds in March, for a year-to-date total of $6.21 billion, the
Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest of the
DoubleLine Funds by total assets, had a net inflow of $1.61
billion, for a year-to-date net inflow of $5.29 billion. The
$57.99 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund invests
primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of
$308.44 million in March, bringing its year-to-date net inflow
to $687.99 million, the company said in a statement.
The $6.07 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund invests
in different fixed income sectors, including corporate
securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging
markets debt, municipal bonds, Treasuries and mortgage
securities.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)