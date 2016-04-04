Gundlach's DoubleLine posts $2 bln mutual funds inflow in March

April 4 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $2.02 billion in its open-end mutual funds in March, for a year-to-date total of $6.21 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest of the DoubleLine Funds by total assets, had a net inflow of $1.61 billion, for a year-to-date net inflow of $5.29 billion. The $57.99 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of $308.44 million in March, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $687.99 million, the company said in a statement.

The $6.07 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund invests in different fixed income sectors, including corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan obligations, emerging markets debt, municipal bonds, Treasuries and mortgage securities. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)