Gundlach's DoubleLine posts $1.36 bln mutual funds inflow in April

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
NEW YORK May 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital posted a net inflow of $1.36 billion in its open-end mutual funds in April, for a year-to-date total of $7.57 billion, the Los Angeles-based firm said on Monday.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, had a net inflow of $983.7 million in April, for a year-to-date net inflow of $6.28 billion. The $58.78 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.