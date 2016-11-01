DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posts 1st outflow since Jan 2014

NEW YORK Nov 1 The $61.6 billion DoubleLine
Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total
assets, had net outflows of $33.2 million in October, the first
cash withdrawals since January 2014, the firm said on Tuesday.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities. It is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine
Capital, and Philip Barach, its president.
"I think bonds are headed toward outflow territory ...
rising rates mean negative returns are developing," Gundlach
said in a telephone interview. "Even DoubleLine is having 'day
in' and 'day out' flows. It is not an inflow day every day."
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which oversees more than $106
billion, has benefited from a low-interest environment and the
ferocious appetite for yield. Albeit marginal, the outflows from
the Total Return Fund come as the Federal Reserve has set the
stage for a hike in December.
