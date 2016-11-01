DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posts 1st outflow since Jan 2014

NEW YORK Nov 1 The $61.6 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total assets, had net outflows of $33.2 million in October, the first cash withdrawals since January 2014, the firm said on Tuesday.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. It is run by Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Philip Barach, its president.

"I think bonds are headed toward outflow territory ... rising rates mean negative returns are developing," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. "Even DoubleLine is having 'day in' and 'day out' flows. It is not an inflow day every day."

Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which oversees more than $106 billion, has benefited from a low-interest environment and the ferocious appetite for yield. Albeit marginal, the outflows from the Total Return Fund come as the Federal Reserve has set the stage for a hike in December. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)