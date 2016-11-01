UPDATE 2-DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posts 1st outflow since Jan 2014

(Adds quotes from Gundlach)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 1 The $61.6 billion DoubleLine
Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund in the firm by total
assets, had net outflows of $33.2 million in October, the first
cash withdrawals since January 2014, while DoubleLine Funds
overall posted 33 months of inflows, the firm said on Tuesday.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, DoubleLine's flagship
fund, is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests
primarily in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It is run by
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment
officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Philip Barach, its president.
"I think bonds are headed toward outflow territory ...
rising rates mean negative returns are developing," Gundlach,
known on Wall Street as the "Bond King," said in a telephone
interview. "Even DoubleLine is having 'day in' and 'day out'
flows. It is not an inflow day every day."
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, which oversees more than $106
billion, has benefited from a low-interest environment and the
ferocious appetite for yield. Albeit marginal, the outflows from
the Total Return Fund come as the Federal Reserve has set the
stage for a hike in December.
Gundlach said a few advisers in October made allocation and
model changes away from the intermediate-term sector of the bond
market, resulting in a few large redemptions in the DoubleLine
Total Return Bond Fund which moved into DoubleLine's Flexible
Income, Low Duration Bond and Core Fixed Income funds.
"I have been vocally bearish on Treasuries for months, and,
being one of the most influential in the industry, it should not
be a surprise that investor behavior is influenced by me,"
Gundlach said. "Lastly, we have had terrific performance in
DBLTX since rates bottomed: we are up in a meaningfully down
market."
The $7.7 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had net
inflows of $166.5 million in October, bringing its year-to-date
net inflows to $2.1 billion. DoubleLine Core Fixed Income is an
open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different
sectors of the fixed-income markets, including corporate
securities, emerging markets debt and MBS.
DoubleLine's largest equities mutual fund, the $1.4 billion
DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund, had net inflows of $77.3
million in October, bringing the year-to-date net inflows to
$671.9 million and doubling its assets from year-end 2015.
The Shiller Enhanced CAPE has two sources of return: an
actively managed fixed income portfolio and a rules-based
exposure to the U.S. stock market.
Gundlach said the U.S. presidential election will continue
to keep the markets under selling pressure.
"We got the bearish signal," Gundlach said about the S&P 500
dropping below 2,130 on Monday and the previous trading day. "It
is more noteworthy and reinforces the bear signal that the
market is down a lot today. The dam is breaking, you can feel
it." Gundlach projects another 5 percent and 10 percent decline
in the S&P 500, which closed at 2,111.72 on Tuesday.
Gundlach said he will look to scoop up some
equity-correlated securities "because they are going down."
Gundlach was one of the first money managers to warn investors
to get defensive and brace for volatility ahead of the
elections.
