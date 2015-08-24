China's plunge has emerging market funds looking closer to home

| NEW YORK/BOSTON
NEW YORK/BOSTON Aug 24 With Chinese stocks down
nearly 9 percent on Monday and Latin American countries already
hurting, some top-performing emerging market fund managers are
throwing in the towel when it comes to playing once-hot overseas
growth stories.
Instead, the managers are increasingly focusing on countries
that can draw strength from the solid but not spectacular U.S.
and the eurozone economies.
Fund managers from Federated Investors Inc,, Wells
Fargo & Co and Wasatch say they have been moving more
money to companies in Mexico, Poland and India after China's
stock market began crashing in June.
It's a stark reversal from the past several years, when the
prospect of high levels of growth and attractive demographics
convinced many fund managers that China and Latin American
countries like Brazil were set to outperform for years to come.
"It's all about defense right now," said Scott Thomas,
co-portfolio manager of the $1 billion Wasatch Emerging Markets
Small Cap fund.
Thomas, who said he is "very underweight" China, has been
selling his stakes in Chinese banks and buying Mexican financial
companies like Credito Real. Mexico has a fraction of
the commodity dependency as China and Brazil, Thomas said, while
it sends approximately 80 percent of its exports to the United
States.
Geoffrey Pazzanese, co-portfolio manager of the $13.5
million Federated Emerging Markets Equity Fund, said
that he, too, was moving money into Mexican companies such as
Wal-Mex, the Mexican division of Wal-Mart Stores
. He also is starting to move money into Russia, which
has been hurt by the decline in oil prices and a plunge in the
value of the ruble to seven-month lows, after having no assets
invested in the country earlier this year.
"At some point you will see a bottoming of oil prices in
Russia, and it's starting to look like a good time to move" as
growth accelerates in Western Europe's economies, he said.
BULLS IN THE CHINA SHOP
Not every emerging-market fund manager has given up on
China, however. Sammy Simnegar, manager of Fidelity Investments'
$3.4 billion Fidelity Emerging Markets fund, has been increasing
the fund's exposure to China since last year, even as the
Shanghai Stock Exchange began to drop sharply in mid-June.
Simnegar said in an interview last week he still sees
opportunities like e-commerce company Tencent Holdings
Ltd and several insurers, since the country's middle
class consumers keep spending more on insurance.
Simnegar acknowledged the country's economic slowdown, but
said that only increases the importance of owning the right
companies.
"I wouldn't be surprised if emerging markets over several
years are flat... and in this environment you want to be able to
pick companies that will be able to grow," he said.
Derrick Irwin, co-portfolio manager of the $3.5 billion
Wells Fargo Advantage Emerging Markets Equity fund, said he does
not think Chinese or Latin American stocks have hit bottom yet.
"The negativity around emerging markets is pretty intense
and not unjustifiably so," he said.
While the fund is "substantially" overweight Mexico, Irwin
is maintaining a foothold in China with "high quality" companies
that are "using the headwinds to consolidate their position in
the market," he said.
One pick: discount travel agency Ctrip.com International
Ltd, which Irwin says should gain market share even if Chinese
domestic spending on travel falls.
"We're trying to find companies that will be in a better
position coming out of this storm than going in," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall, Ross Kerber and Tariro Mzezewa;
Editing by Dan Grebler)