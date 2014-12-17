RPT-Investors in beat-up oil bonds lean on banks for rescue

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 17 Independent oil exploration and
production companies are leaning heavily on bank credit lines to
survive plunging crude prices, making it a nervous time for U.S.
funds holding their junk-rated debt.
"The question is, 'How long do the banks keep the heart
beating?'" said Francis Bradley III, a Greenberg Traurig
attorney in Houston who specializes in energy company financing
deals. "It's not an unlimited lifeline."
U.S. mutual funds hold an estimated $30 billion in rapidly
depreciating debt from a group of about two dozen energy-related
companies whose bonds are considered highly distressed,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fund managers need banks to keep extending credit so the
energy companies don't collapse and default. But if the price of
oil remains unprofitably low, the banks will only stretch so
far. And in the event of default, the banks are first in line to
get paid, leaving bondholders with less to recover.
"Usually when companies need them the most, the banks pull
the credit lines in," said Jonathan Stanley, a high-yield sector
manager at Newfleet Asset Management in Hartford, Connecticut,
which owns junk-rated energy bonds.
Since the end of 2009, the amount of energy debt has surged
by 155 percent and currently accounts for 16 percent of the
$1.38 trillion junk bond market, according to FitchRatings.
The Merrill Lynch US High Yield Energy Index is down almost
9 percent in December alone, and some of the bonds are selling
at 30 cents to 40 cents on the dollar. By contrast, the broader
Merrill Lynch US Energy Index is off only 2.1 percent this
month.
Funds run by Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Legg
Mason and several other companies report getting hurt by falling
junk-rated energy bond prices.
Some of the companies' hardest hit funds over the past three
months include the $94 billion Franklin Income Fund (down 6.83
percent), Fidelity's High Income Fund (off 4.04 percent) and
Legg's Western Asset Global High Yield Bond Fund, down 7.34
percent, according to data from Morningstar Inc.
Fund managers now have to decide to sell their troubled
bonds at deep discounts or hold out for a possible recovery.
Most managers have been dumping the hardest hit bonds, even at
fire-sale prices, but taking a wait and see approach to less
troubled issues.
Ed Perks, manager of the Franklin Income Fund, said the
sell-off in the junk-rated energy bond market has been
indiscriminate in recent weeks because of investor skittishness.
"What we've had is a shoot first, ask questions second
mentality," Perks said. His fund is down 6.83 percent in the
past three months as some of his bets on energy-related bonds
have soured.
The $17 billion Fidelity Total Bond Fund has about
12 percent exposure to the junk bond market, but Ford O'Neil,
who runs the fund, says he has largely avoided the names that
have been crushed by oil's rapid descent.
He said it's almost impossible to forecast when banks will
cut off credit to struggling energy producers. That's why
managers have to bet on the companies with the best fundamentals
in terms of liquidity and capital spending discipline. His fund
is up 0.96 percent over the past three months.
Energy companies with distressed bonds include Quicksilver
Resources Inc, Sanchez Energy Corp, Tervita Corp, Connacher Oil
& Gas, Hercules Offshore, Goodrich Petroleum, Venoco Inc,
Sandridge Energy Inc, Midstates Petroleum and Samson Investment.
Plunging oil prices have whipsawed these small energy
companies' cash flow as they slash exploration plans for finding
oil and gas in U.S. shale basins.
The independents, as they are called, relied heavily on the
junk bond market to help fund their operations and to pay down
their credit lines with Wall Street banks. But the bond market
is largely closed down to them as their survival comes into
question.
These companies are left with a dwindling amount of cash and
whatever they can tap from their credit lines to get through
what is emerging as a global oil price war. Some of these
companies have gone back to ask forbearance from their banks.
For now, the banks are doing their part to keep the
companies afloat and the coupons paid.
"It's never in the best interest of the banks or the
bondholders for an exploration and production company to
collapse," Bradley said. "The banks are willing to cooperate."
Last month for example, JPMorgan Chase & Co. allowed
Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver Resources to
eliminate a covenant that required the company to meet the
minimum coverage ratio on interest payments, U.S. regulatory
filings show. The bank also agreed to allow Quicksilver, which
has about $2 billion in long-term debt, to exclude exploration
expenses when calculating its earnings for purposes of meeting
the bank's minimum. JPMorgan bankers were not available for
comment.
In another example, Houston-based Sanchez Energy recently
negotiated a 79 percent increase in the borrowing base of its
credit line to $650 million from a group of lenders including
Royal Bank of Canada and Capital One. The company now says it
has $1.2 billion in liquidity.
But Sanchez bondholders, including funds run by Franklin
Templeton, AllianceBernstein LP and Legg Mason's Western Asset
Management, are having a rough ride. The price of Sanchez
Energy's $1.15 billion in debt due in 2023, for example, has
dropped 25 percent since mid September, and the bonds now sell
at 76 cents on the dollar.
The bonds' credit spread, or the extra yield investors
demand to own the bonds over benchmark treasuries, has widened
to about 850 basis points, or on the verge of becoming a highly
distressed security.
BANK PATIENCE
For now, the question is how long will banks be patient. The
decline in oil-dependent company profitability is recent, and
for now fund managers are sitting on these bonds and not dumping
them at fire-sale prices.
As recently as the third quarter, operating profits at 240
companies with "BB" or "B" ratings were showing improvement over
the previous quarter, according to a Dec. 9 report from
FitchRatings. Earlier this year, the independents were adept at
issuing more bonds to pay down bank credit lines while pushing
out pending maturities to give themselves more breathing room.
But that just means the fund managers have that many more
worrisome bonds to tend.
"You don't know if the price of oil is a blip that last six
months or if this becomes the norm for two or three years," said
Greenberg Traurig's Bradley.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)