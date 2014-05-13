UPDATE 2-Ex-Goldfinch trader eyes July launch for natgas fund -partner

* New fund Mirarc Capital Management to be based in Houston
* Goldfinch's Thielke, ex-energy broker Cochran co-founders
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 13 A former portfolio manager at
Houston-based energy hedge fund Goldfinch Capital is expected to
launch a natural gas-focused fund in a couple of months, his
partner said on Tuesday.
Mirarc Capital Management will also be located in Houston
and will have ex-Goldfinch trader Rick Thielke and Brandon
Cochran, former energy broker at New York's Cornerstone Global
Commodities, as co-founders, Cochran told Reuters.
"We are targeting a July launch," Cochran, who is also
portfolio manager at the new fund, said in an email sent from
his LinkedIn account.
Mirarc will have a third employee, Divya Brown, who will be
its chief operating officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Energy news website Sparkspread was the first to report
about Mirarc on Tuesday. It said Thielke had left Goldfinch to
set up the new fund, which it said was expected to receive
"substantial" backing from an institutional investor.
Thielke could not immediately be reached for comment.
As of Tuesday, he had not updated his move to Mirarc on his
LinkedIn page, which still listed him as a portfolio manager at
Goldfinch.
Thielke joined Goldfinch in January last year from SandRidge
Capital, another Houston-based natural-gas focused hedge fund
where he was portfolio manager and head of analytics for 3-1/2
years.
Prior to SandRidge, Thielke held commodity trading roles
with a unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities in Brazil
and with Merrill Lynch Commodities, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
Cochran was previously managing partner for natural gas
derivatives at Cornerstone, according to his LinkedIn
page. Prior to that, he was a trader for seven years at
Houston-based high-frequency trading firm Quantlab Financial.
Brown was most recently associate general counsel at
oilfield services company Aker Solutions in Houston, according
to her profile.
Both Cochran and Brown gave May as their start date at
Mirarc on their LinkedIn profiles.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)