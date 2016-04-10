Investor group launches campaign to curb antibiotic use in food

* 54 investors managing $1 trln join coalition
* Aviva Investors, Boston Common sign letter to ten
companies
* McDonalds among those asked to tighten supply chains
By Simon Jessop, Martinne Geller and Lisa Baertlein
LONDON/LOS ANGELES, April 11 Fifty four large
investors managing 1 trillion pounds ($1.41 trillion) in assets
have launched a campaign to curb the use of antibiotics in the
meat and poultry used by ten large U.S. and British restaurant
groups.
McDonalds and JD Wetherspoon were among
those to receive a March 15 letter from institutions including
Aviva Investors asking them to set a timeline to stop the
use of medically important antibiotics in their supply chains.
The other eight approached were Domino's Pizza Group
, Brinker International, Darden Restaurants
, Mitchells & Butlers, Restaurant Brands
International , Restaurant Group, The
Wendy's Company and Yum! Brands.
The move follows warnings from the World Health Organisation
that the world is moving towards a post-antibiotic era in which
many infections would no longer be treatable because of the
overuse of antibiotics.
Eighty percent of antibiotics produced in the United States
are given to livestock, the coalition said in a statement,
adding that failure to confront their "irresponsible" use
threatens both health and investor returns.
"These large food companies are key ingredients in the
portfolios of most of our pensions and savings, thus it is a
case of proper risk-management to ask them to work out how they
will meet this challenge," said Jeremy Coller, chief investment
officer of Coller Capital.
"The world is changing, regulation on antibiotic use is set
to tighten and consumer preferences are shifting away from
factory farmed food. As stewards of these food companies and
responsible investors, we want to protect both human health and
shareholder value."
Drug-resistant infections could cost the world about $100
trillion in lost output by 2050, the coalition statement said,
citing recent academic research.
Among other investors to sign the letter were Boston Common
Asset Management, Impax Asset Management and EdenTree Investment
Management.
Domino's Pizza Group spokeswoman Nina Arnott said the
company's suppliers only used antibiotics when necessary to
treat disease, under veterinary supervision, and that they are
not used to prevent disease or boost livestock growth.
"We are also encouraging our suppliers to reduce the use of
antibiotics for therapeutic purposes, and trials are under way
to assess the feasibility of achieving this goal," she said.
In a written response dated March 24, JD Wetherspoon said
that growth-promoting substances, including antibiotics, were
already banned across all of its livestock supply chains.
Mitchells & Butlers said the use of antibiotics in livestock
production is an important issue and the company is reviewing
the matter across all species as part of its sourcing policy.
The Restaurant Group, meanwhile, said that it ensured
responsible animal welfare standards throughout its supply chain
and it is a strict requirement of suppliers' contracts that
antibiotics are used only for the treatment of disease.
McDonalds said it had received the letter and would respond
to the coalition. Yum!, Wendy's, Darden and Brinker did not
immediately respond to requests for comment, while a Restaurant
Brands representative was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7101 pounds)
