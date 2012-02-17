版本:
Bond funds back in favor on Greece uncertainty-EPFR

By Sam Forgione	
    NEW YORK, Feb 17 Bond funds of all types
reaped the benefits of a slowdown in equity flow in the latest
week in response to conflicts over Greece's bailout, data from
EPFR Global showed on Friday. 	
    U.S. bond funds -- which include Treasuries,
investment-grade corporate debt and municipal debt -- absorbed
$5.6 billion in net new cash and globally tracked high-yield
bond funds gained $2.25 billion. Conversely, U.S. equity funds
lost $3.5 billion in redemptions, a nine-week high in outflows
according to the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund tracker. 	
    Overall, equity funds globally had outflows of $1.7 billion,
while globally tracked bond funds gained $7.03 billion. 	
    The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent over the reporting
period as it remained unclear whether Greek lawmakers would
finalize a bailout. The index hit its biggest decline so far in
2012 and broke a five-week rally when it dropped 0.69 percent  	
after European leaders met with resistance from Greek lawmakers
over additional austerity measures. 	
    U.S. bond funds kept their appeal, with municipal bond fund
inflows accounting for $1.06 billion of the $5.6 billion rise.	
    An increase in U.S. high-yield issuers attracted new
investors in the area over the week amidst a decent earnings
season, said corporate credit analyst Jody Lurie of Janney
Montgomery Scott.	
    All of the sector-specific equity funds had outflows except
for gold and precious metals funds, which posted inflows of $102
million.	
    	
    EMERGING MARKETS AND EUROPE	
    European bond funds had outflows of $397 million, the first
in six weeks according to EPFR's director of research Cameron
Brandt, while developed European equity funds lost $712 million.	
    European money market funds also accounted for most of the
$6.38 billion in redemptions from global money market funds,
with $4.34 billion in outflows.	
    Emerging market debt fell to $673 million from the previous
week's $2.1 billion, as fits and starts over Greece's debt
crisis affected risk appetite. 	
    Emerging equity fund inflows declined to $2.19 billion from
the previous week's inflows of $5.8 billion in response to the
conflict in Europe, though emerging markets stocks rose on Feb.
15 on news that China would continue to buy euro-zone debt.
Global emerging markets (GEM) equity funds accounted for $1.74
billion in inflows.	
    EMEA (emerging Europe, Middle East, Africa) equity funds
took in $21 million in inflows, compared to inflows of $245
million the previous week.	
    Dedicated BRIC funds absorbed a modest gain of $42 million
in inflows, with equity-specific funds in China and India
absorbing gains of $327 million and $208 million, respectively.

