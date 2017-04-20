New ETF invests in industry close to home: ETFs themselves

| NEW YORK, April 20
NEW YORK, April 20 Exchange-traded funds have
proliferated in niches ranging from cyber security to solar
power and even marijuana. On Thursday, a new index fund launched
that will let investors chase the growth potential of ETFs
themselves.
The ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (TETF)
comes to market after a record $375 billion poured into
the funds globally last year.
ETFs are a basket of stocks, bonds or other assets traded by
individual investors and institutions. They can be cheaper to
own than competing products, such as mutual funds, from which
they have taken market share.
The funds have become a central part of modern markets.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which tracks its namesake equity
index, is on average the most traded security in the U.S. stock
market, by value.
"It's really a 'fin-tech' revolution: It took an inefficient
way of investing and made it efficient," said Mike Venuto, chief
information officer of Toroso Investments LLC, which built the
index for the new ETF.
"Every good idea out there has the potential to be
repackaged as an ETF some day."
The new ETF index, which trades on NYSE Arca, includes asset
managers, such as BlackRock Inc, Charles Schwab Corp
, Invesco Ltd, State Street Corp and
WisdomTree Investments Inc.
It also contains other companies benefiting from ETFs' rise,
such as CBOE Holdings Inc, Nasdaq Inc,
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which own exchanges where
investors buy ETFs.
Virtu Financial Inc, another TETF holding, on
Thursday said it would buy KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4
billion deal that brings together two major players in U.S.
electronic ETF trading, sending both stocks soaring. Virtu and
KCG were each up more than 11 percent.
The new ETF is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC and
Penserra Capital Management LLC, and its fees and expenses total
0.64 percent annually.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)