YOUR MONEY: Mutual funds fight for flows against ETFs

By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, April 9 A funny thing happened on the
way to the death of the traditional mutual fund, foretold by
some analysts. It hasn't happened.
Instead, in the last two months, flows into equity
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have slowed, while flows into
equity mutual funds have picked up. Just last December, the
spread between the two was a whopping $46 billion in favor of
ETFs; by March the advantage had shrunk to $5 billion, and
equity mutual funds were seeing positive inflows for the first
time since last April.
So what's going on? One reason for the turnaround: In a
volatile world, many investors prefer having an active manager
shifting holdings and sidestepping the carnage in a particular
sector or region.
"Mutual funds are more nimble in navigating the investing
landscape," said Loren Fox, senior analyst for fund research
firm Strategic Insight. "If you're locked into a tight box with
an ETF, and your box is going down the tubes, then low costs
aren't your first concern. It's the fact that you're losing a
lot of money."
This is a momentum shift from fund flows in recent years,
when ETFs looked to have mutual funds on the ropes. With their
built-in advantages like lower fees and intra-day trading, ETFs
became something of an investor craze: Since the beginning of
2010, equity ETFs have sucked up more than $142 billion in
assets, according to fund research firm Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company. At the same time, equity mutual funds saw more
than $86 billion in outflows.
The trend was so powerful that sometimes it looked as if
ETFs were going to eventually eclipse their more traditional
counterparts. ETFs have grown to more than $1 trillion in
assets, up almost 15 percent in 12 months, according to the
Investment Company Institute - impressive, during a time of high
market volatility and investor skittishness. One recent headline
from Josh Brown, an investment adviser who runs the popular blog
The Reformed Broker, read: "The Day the Mutual Fund Died." ()
"Investors and advisers are attracted to ETFs for their low
expense ratios, tax efficiency, transparency and ability to be
traded throughout the day," said Erik Liik, CEO of FocusShares,
which offers a menu of ETFs that track Morningstar indexes.
"They've democratized investing by bringing virtually all types
of investments to all types of investors."
But take a step back, because traditional mutual funds still
have a commanding position in the marketplace. That's in part
because the presence of ETFs in 401(k) plans - the nation's
premier vehicle for individual retirement saving - is still
relatively rare. And the notion of actively managed ETFs, which
could open a new front in the battle for fund flows, hasn't
taken off yet: There are fewer than 50 ETFs on the market with
active management, a tiny sliver of the overall total.
There are also concerns that ETFs might not be a terrific
solution for all investing woes. Indeed, the relative advantages
of ETFs can also be major handicaps.
Facilitating investments into tiny market niches, for
instance, "serves to slice and dice asset classes into
ever-smaller micro-classes," said Rick Ashburn, chief investment
officer of California financial advisers Creekside Partners.
Allowing frequent trading isn't always a positive because it
means more investor costs that can hobble returns. A research
paper from fund giant Vanguard Group found that investors tend
to lag fund returns, and that's because they're "persistently
unable to effectively time the market."
Also a trouble-spot: While a few ETFs are gargantuan, like
the S&P 500 SPDR with almost $100 billion in assets, 42
percent of the more than 1,400 U.S.-registered ETFs have less
than $25 million in assets, according to Lipper. There's even a
chance your ETF could be liquidated entirely if it doesn't
attract enough interest.
"There are so many ETFs in existence that the average daily
trading volumes on many ETFs are pathetically low," said Kirk
Chisholm, principal of Portland, Maine money managers NUA
Advisors. "If you try to sell the shares, there may not be a
buyer within a reasonable spread, and it could cost you more
than you expected to sell the position."
Looking ahead, Strategic Insight's Fox thinks it's likely
that neither strategy will win a knockout and that ETFs and
traditional mutual funds will manage to co-exist. Cost-conscious
index investors will continue to gravitate to ETFs, largely
because of the appealingly low fees. Meanwhile, active investors
will keep on paying mutual fund managers a little more to try to
beat the market. Because, in the immortal words of the New York
Lottery: Hey, you never know.