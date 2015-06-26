CORRECTED-INSIGHT-Unfazed by Greece, some fund managers stay bullish on Europe

(Company corrects title of analyst in second paragraph, shows
Thornburg has reduced, not eliminated currency in 10th
paragraph.)
By David Randall
NEW YORK, June 26 The prospect of Greece
defaulting on its debt has long been viewed as the recipe for a
global stock market disaster. Yet some fund managers are
prospering by ignoring the risks of another financial crisis and
moving more money into European stocks.
The $11.5 billion Thornburg International Value fund
increased the percentage of European stocks such as French
materials maker Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and French
construction company Vinci by 10 percentage points
since the end of 2014, making European stocks 65 percent of its
total assets, said Brian Burrell, an analyst at the fund.
Now, its reaping the rewards: with broad European stock
markets up by 15 percent or more for the year to date, the fund
is up 17.1 percent over the same time, a performance that ranks
among the best international funds and leaves the 2.5 percent
gain in U.S. stocks far behind.
At a time when the average international fund tracked by
Lipper has dropped its holdings of European stocks by 1
percentage point, to an average of 43 percent, funds like
Thornburg International that went the other way are
outperforming.
Now, with Greece and the so-called "Troika" of primary
creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund - once again at an impasse,
several of these fund managers say that they are ready to double
down on European stocks should the market start to sell-off if
Greece does indeed default.
"People are starting to react to headlines, and that's when
we start buying," said Michael Testorf, a co-portfolio manager
of the $53.8 million RSQ International Equity fund.
REASONS FOR BULLISHNESS
Chief among their reasons for bullishness: the conviction
that Greece's debt standoff, now drawn out for four years, has
given Europe's financial system enough time to prepare,
preventing the sort of panic that sent stocks tumbling in 2008
when Lehman Brothers fell.
At the same time, the European Central Bank has expanded its
quantitative easing program to lower interest rates, helping
spur economic growth and leading to an 11 percent drop in the
euro against the dollar in the first quarter.
Combined with lower oil prices, the ECB now expects eurozone
GDP to grow by 1.5 percentage points in 2015 and 1.9 percentage
points in 2016. The eurozone economy rose by an annual rate of 1
percent in the most recent quarter.
To be sure, the significant decline in the value of the euro
has eaten into the returns for some dollar-based investors.
Burrell said that Thornburg had partial currency hedges in place
during the early part of the first quarter, but that it has
reduced its hedging after the euro's decline.
Testorf, whose fund has been trimming its holdings of
Japanese stocks to have cash available to buy European stocks on
declines, is planning on increasing his holdings of Italian
banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Popolare di
Milano in the event of a selloff. Both companies
should benefit from increased consolidation in the Italian
banking sector over the next 12 months, he said, which will give
the companies more pricing power.
"We've been long-term believers in the repair of Europe, and
you're starting to see it in the economic numbers. We are
confident that you're going to see GDP growth of over 2 percent
in the eurozone by 2016," he said.
A Greek default would also likely lead to an immediate
recession in the country, muting the appeal of anti-austerity
movements in Spain and Italy, he added.
Not all fund managers that have benefited from Europe's
stock rally are as optimistic, however.
Michael Allison, a co-portfolio manager of the $423 million
Eaton Vance Global Dividend fund, increased his stake in
European stocks by 64 percent between the end of 2014 and April.
Yet much of that move was timed to capture annual dividend
payments, and not indicative of his long-term outlook for
Europe, he said, adding that the fund has since sold some of its
European holdings.
"With Greece, who knows what could happen. You could have a
very unpleasant outcome for investors, and we don't try to
position ourselves with macro outcomes in mind," he said.
Burrell, the Thornburg fund manager, said that he is not
overly concerned that a Greek default would affect his holdings
in companies such as wealth manager UBS or Telecom
Italia.
Instead, he's looking for signs that the European economy is
truly improving before he decides to significantly increase his
positions from here.
"We're in the phase where need to see fundamental growth
kick in. If that happens, then these stocks are still quite
compelling valuation-wise," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)