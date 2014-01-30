Fidelity Contrafund gets big lift from Facebook surge

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 30 Fidelity Investments' $111 billion Contrafund received a big lift on Thursday from its $2 billion stake in Facebook Inc after the shares surged 18 percent on better-than-expected revenue results.
Contrafund is the largest mutual fund owner of Facebook shares, according to Lipper Inc data. At the end of December, Facebook was Contrafund's No. 12 holding, accounting for 1.8 percent of its portfolio, Fidelity disclosed on Thursday.
During the fourth quarter, Contrafund returned 10.52 percent, in line with the 10.51 percent advance of the S&P 500 index. Before regular trade, Facebook shares rose 18 percent to $63.08.
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.