Fidelity replaces manager after mixed picks on financial stocks

BOSTON, June 11 Benjamin Hesse's 1-year return
as a stock picker in the brokerage and investment sector crushed
most of his competition.
But apparently the Fidelity fund manager's 53 percent return
at the $717 million Select Brokerage and Investment Management
Portfolio, wasn't good enough. Hesse, who has been
inconsistent, was replaced late last month as manager of
multiple funds with combined assets of more than $1 billion,
Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday.
Boston-based Fidelity didn't give a reason for the change.
But the No. 2 U.S. mutual fund company behind Vanguard Group has
pushed for more consistent performance from fund managers. Last
year, customers pulled $24.4 billion from Fidelity's stable of
actively managed stock funds.
Hesse's 1-year track record as manager of the Brokerage and
Investment Management fund, beat 95 percent of his peers. But
his 3-year return was squarely in the middle, according to
Morningstar Inc.
As manager of the Select Financial Services Portfolio
, Hesse's 1-year, 34.6 percent return through May 31
lagged his benchmark, the MSCI U.S. IMI Financials 25-50 Index,
by 5 percentage points.
"He recently shifted off those funds and is exploring other
opportunities at the firm," Fidelity spokeswoman Nicole Goodnow
said. She added that Hesse is considering another post within
Fidelity's stock investment division. An announcement is
expected soon, she said.
In recent shareholder updates, Hesse cited weak stock
picking as a factor that weighed down fund performance. His bets
on VeriFone Systems Inc and Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados, Latin America's largest clearing house,
proved to be two of his biggest disappointments.
Chris Lee, a Yale-educated Fidelity fund manager, replaced
Hesse as the manager of the $680 million Select Financial
Services Portfolio and Select Brokerage and Investment
Management. Lee joined Fidelity in 2004 as an equity analyst
following the semiconductor industry.
Hesse began managing Select Brokerage and Investment
Management in 2007 and had a roller coaster ride as a stock
picker. In 2008, during the peak of the financial crisis, the
fund plummeted 49 percent, only to bounce back with a 50 percent
return in 2009 and an 11 percent gain in 2010.
But in 2011, the fund dropped 23 percent, lagging his
benchmark by nearly 25 percentage points, according to
Morningstar data. He beat his benchmark by 12 percentage points
in 2012, though.