Fidelity Contrafund sells energy stocks, buys Southwest, FedEx

BOSTON Dec 29 Fidelity's $111 billion
Contrafund sold shares of energy companies Noble
Energy and Continental Resources in November while boosting
exposure to Southwest Airlines and FedEx Corp, according to the
fund's latest holdings disclosure.
The rejiggering of the massive stock portfolio, however,
won't help Contrafund manager Will Danoff avoid one of his worst
relative showings in the past decade. The fund's year-to-date
total return of 10.94 percent is badly lagging the 15.30 percent
advance on the benchmark S&P 500 Index, according to Morningstar
Inc.
In November, Danoff continued to cut his position in Noble
Energy Inc, once a top 10 holding. The fund reported
holding about 25.4 million shares, compared to about 28.6
million at the end of October. The fund's exposure to the
company has dropped to 1.1 percent of assets, compared to 2.1
percent at the end of August.
Contrafund also slashed its stake in Continental Resources
by about one-third during November to about 4.6
million shares. Meanwhile, the fund increased its stake in
Southwest Airlines by about 9 percent and FedEx Corp
by about 10 percent, according to fund disclosures.
