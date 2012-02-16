Fidelity names Columbia veteran Jones Pyramis CEO

Feb 16 Fidelity Investments said on
Thursday that its unit which oversees money for big institutions
has hired Mike Jones as chief executive officer, luring the
industry veteran away from cross-town rival Columbia Management.
Jones will join Boston-based Fidelity next March and work at
Pyramis Global Advisor's headquarters in nearby Smithfield,
Rhode Island. There dozens of analysts and portfolio managers
invest $165 billion in assets.
At Columbia, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc,
Jones was president of U.S. Asset Management and oversaw more
than $326 billion in assets.
Privately owned Fidelity, long one of the mutual fund
industry's biggest players, is trying to attract new customers
and boost overall returns amid difficult markets. Two years ago
the company reorganized its top ranks.
Jones's hiring marks the latest turnover at Pyramis, which
was launched in 2005 when Fidelity decided to extend its reach
into the institutional market. Jones succeeds Kevin Uebelein,
who was brought in by Rodger Lawson, former president, Fidelity
Investments, in 2008. Uebelein succeeded Peter Smail, the unit's
first CEO.
Jones will report to Ronald O'Hanley, president of Fidelity
Asset Management, and Uebelein will become global head of
Solutions Delivery for Pyramis, a newly created role.