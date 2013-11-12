Fidelity rolls out new funds as antidote to interest rate shocks

| BOSTON
BOSTON Nov 12 Fidelity Investments, the
second-largest U.S. mutual fund company, on Tuesday rolled out
three new funds to help investors sidestep the interest-rate
shock that is expected when the Federal Reserve unwinds its easy
money policy.
Boston-based Fidelity launched three so-called short
duration bond funds, which are designed to lower the risk from
rising interest rates. The new funds are the Limited Term Bond
Fund, Conservative Income Municipal Bond Fund
and Short Duration High Income Fund. Fidelity said it
now has 13 short duration funds with more than $34 billion in
assets under management.
"A top concern for many bond investors today is their
exposure to interest rate risk and the negative impact rising
rates could have on their bond portfolios," said Charlie
Morrison, head of Fidelity's fixed income division. Fidelity
oversees $1.9 trillion in managed assets, including $890 billion
in fixed-income assets.
Duration is a measure of a bond's sensitivity to changing
interest rates. Long duration bonds, for example, get hurt when
interest rates rise, while bonds with short durations are less
affected.
The Fed's monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities are meant to hold down long-term
interest rates and stimulate U.S. investment. But when the Fed
backs away from that policy - or gives any indication it plans
to do so - interest rates are expected to rise.
Under that scenario, short duration bonds are generally
expected to be less sensitive to rising interest rates.
Investors already are shifting money to shorter-term bonds,
including short duration funds. Those funds have had $3.8
billion in inflows during the first 10 months of this year,
according to Lipper Inc data. Their average year-to-date
performance is negative 0.13 percent, according to Lipper.
Fidelity's Morrison said some of the money flowing into
short duration funds is coming from money market funds and funds
with longer durations. He said some investors, for example, are
taking a harder look at their cash positions and putting part of
that in a short duration fund to boost their yield.
But short duration funds are not money fund substitutes,
Morrison cautioned.
"Investors are thinking strategically," he said. "Is there a
piece (of their cash positions) that can take on a little more
risk for a bit more yield ... and maintain a liquid portion in a
money fund?"