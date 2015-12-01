Fidelity boosts value of pre-IPO Roku and Nutanix, sours on Delphix

BOSTON Dec 1 Fidelity Investments recently boosted the estimated value of video streaming device maker Roku Inc and storage startup Nutanix Inc by more than 20 percent, underscoring how some pre-IPO companies continue to shine in a sector that has hit a rough patch.

Boston-based Fidelity, for example, slashed the value of Delphix Corp. by 43 percent in October, according to U.S. regulatory filings. The cut comes just months after Fidelity led a $75 million round of funding in Delphix, which provides data as a service.

Meanwhile, also in October, Fidelity raised its valuation of Roku by 35 percent, according to the company's latest fund holding disclosures. Its valuation of Nutanix rose 23 percent in October.

Fidelity is the mutual fund industry's largest investor in pre-IPO companies, with its top funds owning stakes worth more than $3 billion in private companies expected to have initial public offerings, according to U.S. regulatory filings.

For example, Fidelity's $111 billion Contrafund owns stakes in pre-IPO companies worth about $1.4 billion, fund disclosures show.

