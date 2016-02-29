Fidelity marked down value of several pre-IPO companies in January

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
BOSTON Feb 29 Fidelity Investments, the largest mutual fund investor in pre-IPO companies, marked down the value of several start-up stars in January, with web security firm Cloudflare Inc taking the biggest hit with a 31 percent decline.
Boston-based Fidelity disclosed the valuation adjustments on Sunday in fund holding disclosure updates for January.
Fidelity's $103 billion Contrafund disclosed reduced valuations for Blue Apron Inc (-12 percent), Nutanix Inc (-7 percent), Twilio (-13 percent), Cloudflare (-31 percent), Delphix (-12 percent) and DropBox Inc (-10 percent).
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.