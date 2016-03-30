UPDATE 1-Fidelity marks down stake in pre-IPO startups Cloudera, Dropbox

(Adds valuation changes for Cloudera, Dropbox, Zenefits and
others)
By Heather Somerville and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, March 30 Fidelity Investments has
slashed its estimated valuation of technology companies Cloudera
and Dropbox, a report on Wednesday showed, in the latest
indication of concern over the high prices of startups that have
raised many millions from private investors, but delayed going
public.
Boston-based Fidelity, which has become one of the largest
investors in pre-IPO companies through mutual funds that include
the $100 billion-plus Contrafund, marked down its
stake in big data software company Cloudera by nearly 37
percent, the mutual fund disclosed in its monthly holdings
report.
California-based Cloudera, backed by Fidelity as well as
high-profile investors including Google Ventures and T Rowe
Price, has a $4.1 billion valuation in the private market.
Investors have anticipated its IPO for over a year.
Fidelity's monthly reports offer a glimpse into investor
concern over the sky-high valuations of some private companies
that have over the last few years enjoyed a seemingly unlimited
stream of financing from venture capitalists, mutual funds and
hedge funds.
Now many of those companies are struggling to meet growth
targets, and the volatile stock market has made an initial
public offering an unfavorable exit route.
Fidelity also slashed the estimated worth of cloud-storage
company Dropbox by almost 20 percent. Investors have long
expected that company to go public, but it has struggled with
competition and profitability, people close to the company have
said.
Fidelity previously marked down - and marked up again - the
value of its stake in Dropbox. The company is estimated to be
worth about $10 billion in the private market.
Zenefits, the human resources software startup that has been
beleaguered by state investigations for flouting insurance laws,
was marked down by more than 24 percent. Fidelity last year
slashed its Zenefits stake by about 48 percent.
But the mutual fund is still bullish on some startups,
boosting its stake in free mobile messaging app Snapchat in
February despite recent concerns the company is struggling to
gain traction with advertisers.
Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth Fund reported holding $27.64
million worth of Snapchat Series F shares at the end of
February, compared with $17.03 million at the end of January.
The increase likely reflects both more Series F shares being
bought for the fund and an increase in the estimated value of
those shares from the previous month. Fidelity declined to
comment on share count and valuation details.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Snapchat had raised
$175 million from Fidelity. It was a so-called flat round that
did not move the company's $16 billion valuation.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco and Tim
McLaughlin in Boston, editing by G Crosse)