UPDATE 1-Fidelity faces more complaints about 'float income'

By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, March 7 Fidelity Investments, the
largest U.S. provider of workplace retirement plans, is facing
more accusations it improperly uses customer money earned in
overnight accounts to pay its own operating expenses.
Three Massachusetts residents accused Boston-based Fidelity
on Thursday of using income generated from retirement fund
assets to offset Fidelity's own operating expenses. Their
lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeks
class-action status for participants in 401(k) plans sponsored
by EMC Corp, Bank of America Corp and Safety
Insurance Company.
Fidelity denied any wrongdoing.
"We believe that the practices described in the lawsuit are
consistent with the law and fair to all parties and that we
provide valuable services to 401(k) clients for whom Fidelity
serves as a record keeper and trustee," Fidelity spokeswoman
Jennifer Engle said.
The lawsuit follows a federal judge's ruling last year
involving a similar accusation that said Fidelity and ABB Inc
violated federal law by causing ABB employees and retirees to
pay excessive fees in their 401(k) plan.
U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled last March that
Fidelity and ABB, sponsor of the retirement plan, breached their
fiduciary trust. She ordered manufacturer ABB to pay $35.2
million and Fidelity to pay $1.7 million for losses.
Judge Laughrey, from the Western District of Missouri, said
in her order that ABB's violation of fiduciary duties included
its failure to monitor record keeping costs and to negotiate
rebates from Fidelity on behalf of the retirement plan.
Fidelity breached its fiduciary duties to the plan when it
used float income - interest earned from plan assets - to pay
bank expenses that should have been borne by Fidelity, the judge
said in her order.
Fidelity is appealing the judge's decision, saying it was
erroneous.
"In that case, Fidelity respectfully disagreed with the only
finding against us, a technical violation that resulted in a
monetary award of less than one half of one percent of the total
damages sought by the plaintiffs," Engle said. "All of the other
claims made against Fidelity in the case were rejected by the
court."
In the latest lawsuit filed by Patricia Boudreau, Alex Gray
and Bobby Negron, Fidelity is accused of improperly using
interest income earned from contributions and disbursements
temporarily held in overnight accounts.
The lawsuit said Fidelity improperly transferred float
income earned from employee contributions to Fidelity mutual
funds instead of keeping the money in employee plans.