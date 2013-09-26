Fidelity to put more stocks and risk in retirement funds

| BOSTON, Sept 26
BOSTON, Sept 26 Fidelity Investments, the
largest U.S. provider of target-date retirement funds, said on
Thursday it will make the investments more aggressive and
riskier, with a heavier weighting in stocks, in part because
more and more Americans are delaying retirement.
Fidelity's chief rivals in the target-date arena, Vanguard
Group and T. Rowe Price Group Inc, already offer funds
with heavier stock weightings.
Boston-based Fidelity said that under the changes, the
Fidelity Freedom 2020 Fund, for example, will have 61
percent of its assets in domestic and international stocks, up
from a current target of 53 percent. Freedom Funds are designed
for investors expecting to retire around the year indicated in
each fund's name.
Among rival funds, the T. Rowe Price Retirement 2020 Fund
is more aggressive, with 68.1 percent of its assets in
stocks at the end of June. Vanguard's 2020 fund had
about 65 percent of its assets in stocks.
Fidelity has more than $170 billion under management on
behalf of 6.5 million investors in target-date investments that
include Freedom Funds. Most of the assets in the funds are
actively managed.
Target-date funds mostly allocate assets in stocks and
bonds, based on what is appropriate for the retirement age of
investors. The funds are designed to become more conservative as
investors approach retirement.
Fidelity executives Derek Young and Bruce Herring said the
company re-evaluated the risk capacity of investors and other
assumptions, deciding a more aggressive approach is warranted.
One reason is that the retirement age of Americans is being
stretched out, giving them a longer horizon to recover from
stock market corrections.
Young and Herring said there has never been a decline in
stocks that took more than 19 years to recover. With that in
mind, a 48-year-old investor can stay in stocks longer and with
a heavier weighting, they said.
The executives said another changed assumption is how early
people start saving for retirement. Herring said 20 years of age
was probably too early for a starting date. "We upped that to
25," he said.
Since 2006, investments in target-date funds have mushroomed
after the U.S. Pension Protection Act allowed companies to offer
target-date funds to employees as a default option for 401(k)
plans, with an automatic enrollment feature for new
participants.
As Freedom Fund products and other target-date retirement
products increase stock allocations, other asset classes,
notably short-term debt, will decrease.
Over the next several months, all of Fidelity's target-date
retirement funds, including Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor
Freedom Funds, will begin to adjust their asset allocations.