Large Google investor cuts stake amid shift to cheaper searches

March 2 One of Google Inc's largest investors
has cut its exposure to the company by nearly 29 percent over
the past several months amid worries about a shift to cheaper
searches on mobile phones.
The $107 billion Fidelity Contrafund has cut its
exposure to Google to 5.2 percent of net assets, as of
Jan. 31. That's down from 7.3 percent of net assets as of June
30.
"The firm continued to do phenomenally innovative things,
but it is fighting a shift away from desktop search to
less-expensive searches on mobile phones," Fidelity Investments
portfolio manager Will Danoff said in Contrafund's annual
report, released on Feb. 28th.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)