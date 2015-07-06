Funds eye 'jam tomorrow' in face of Greek ructions

* Sentiment steady despite Greeks voting no to bailout
* Stocks down 1 pct; peripheral spreads 10 bps wider
* Fund houses advise clients take longer-term view
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 6 For all the negative headlines
around Greece, investors have proved resilient and even bullish
on sectors from banks to peripheral debt that history suggests
could be hardest hit if the situation there worsens.
On Sunday, Greek voters issued a resounding 'no' to the
terms of an international bailout plan, leading many to expect
heightened market volatility as the country flirts with leaving
the currency bloc to repair its battered economy.
While the strength of the vote was a surprise - nearly
two-thirds of votes have rejected the deal - market reaction on
Monday was limited, with Europe's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
down just 1 percent and bond spreads in Spain, Italy
and Portugal, the euro zone's other weaklings, only 10 basis
points wider.
For fund managers and those investment advisers offering
bespoke services to the world's rich, the vote has increased
uncertainty and teed up more market flux, but has yet to trigger
a flood of sell orders.
"Overall the response has been relatively subdued with
investors wary of, rather than immediately worried about, a
wider euro crisis," said Paul O'Connor, co-head of the
multi-asset team at 89.4 billion pound asset manager Henderson
Global Investors.
During other stress points in the region's long-running debt
battle, concerns around contagion from Greece to other markets
has seen debt yields rise sharply and the stock prices of banks
and others directly exposed to Greece fall.
Since the onset of the crisis in 2009/2010, however, Europe
has looked to shore up its banking system and moved a lot of
Greek debt to public institutions, to limit any potential
fallout.
The chief investment office at the world's biggest wealth
manager, UBS, flagged the chance of a near-term
sell-off in European equities, but said investors should focus
on the positive long-term outlook for the region.
"We believe that the ECB (European Central Bank) will be
able to mitigate financial contagion from Greece if necessary.
Over our 6-month tactical investment horizon, we expect the risk
premium on peripheral bonds to narrow and the Eurozone equity
rally to resume," said the group, which manages $2.2 trillion.
With direct bets on Greek markets already sharply curtailed
over the last two years as the country's debt troubles mounted -
and even more so since the imposition of capital controls - the
big question for most is how big an impact would any Greek exit
have on other European markets.
Increased market uncertainty meant that not every house was
willing to remain bullish, with $84 billion French asset manager
Lyxor maintaining a "slight underweight" on riskier euro zone
assets.
While hedge funds on Lyxor's platform were also paring back
their bets, other so-called 'hot money' has gone the other way,
with event-driven hedge fund Oceanwood recently raising $250
million to bet on a euro zone rebound.
For Nigel Green, founder and chief executive of deVere Group
which has $10 billion in assets under advice, any near-term
volatility should prove a buying opportunity, especially for
investors with a longer-term perspective.
"With negotiations potentially taking an extended period of
time, the uncertainty is likely to be protracted, meaning the
sell-off and buying opportunity could also last some time -
unlike last week when markets bounced back quickly."
With Greece making up about 1 percent of European Union GDP
and one tenth of a percent of its stock market capitalisation,
Trevor Greetham, head of Multi-Asset at Royal London, said it
was hard to see it having a lasting impact on world markets.
"In fact, with investor sentiment towards the depressed end
of the range, Greek stress may be creating a short term buying
opportunity for global stocks. The fundamentals are positive.
Monetary policy globally is still very loose and the drop in
energy prices over the last year should underpin a continued
expansion in the world economy."
