Guggenheim attracts broad fixed-income fund inflows in January

NEW YORK Feb 1 Guggenheim Investments said on Wednesday that it had posted net inflows of more than $1.3 billion in its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in January.

Guggenheim's flagship Total Return Bond Fund, an intermediate-term fund that has outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over three and five years, according to Morningstar, took in $249 million in January, the firm said.

The $4.5 billion fund has experienced net inflows for 37 consecutive months, Guggenheim added.

"Guggenheim has a broad suite of active bond mutual funds that have consistently outperformed their peers," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "With the Fed likely raising rates further in 2017, CFRA expects floating rate and unconstrained funds like those from Guggenheim to remain in the spotlight."

Meanwhile, the Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund , a $4.3 billion nontraditional bond fund that has also outperformed 99 percent of its rivals over five years, took in $367 million in January, the firm said.

The Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund, a bank loan fund that has outperformed 97 percent of peers over five years, took in $225 million in January.

The $1.02 billion Guggenheim Limited Duration Fund , a short-term bond fund, experienced its 38th consecutive month of net inflows since its December 2013 inception. It has outperformed 98 percent of funds in its Morningstar category during that time.

Guggenheim said its BulletShares suite of defined maturity ETFs had $415 million in net flows in January.

Overall, Guggenheim has had positive net flows in its fixed-income mutual funds for 37 of the last 38 months under global chief investment officer Scott Minerd. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)