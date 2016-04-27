Guggenheim's Minerd says time to 'nibble' on U.S. Treasuries

NEW YORK, April 27 Scott Minerd, the global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said Wednesday that it is a good time to "nibble" on U.S. Treasuries in the wake of their sell-off.

"It is impossible to get the timing of anything exactly right. You have to ask yourself, 'Are you a speculator or an investor?" Minerd said in an interview in New York. "We are investors and we believe it is a pretty good period to start nibbling on Treasuries."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)