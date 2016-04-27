UPDATE 2-Time to 'nibble' on U.S. Treasuries -Guggenheim CIO

(Adds Guggenheim Total Return Bond's performance)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 27 Scott Minerd, global chief
investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Wednesday it
is a good time to dip into U.S. Treasuries in the wake of their
sell-off.
"It is impossible to get the timing of anything exactly
right. You have to ask yourself, 'Are you a speculator or an
investor?'" Minerd said in an interview in New York.
"We are investors and we believe it is a pretty good period
to start nibbling on Treasuries."
Minerd said Guggenheim, which has $240 billion in assets
under management, purchased agency mortgage-backed securities
and agency debt securities this week. "We purchased
long-duration, high-quality agencies," he said.
The $2.8 billion Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund,
which is run by Minerd, is up 3.33 percent for the three-year
period ended April 26, surpassing 99 percent of its
intermediate-term peer category, according to Morningstar data.
The Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund is surpassing its category
for the three-year period by 1.72 percentage points, Morningstar
said.
Other high-profile investors have voiced similar sentiments
on Treasuries.
On Tuesday, Jeffrey Gundlach, the influential head of
DoubleLine Capital, said investors looking to purchase
Treasuries in the wake of the bond market's sell-off are making
a prudent move. "I think it is a reasonable strategy to start
legging into the Treasury market," he said in a telephone
interview.
Minerd also commented on the Federal Reserve's policy
decision on Wednesday, saying that while the Fed
left the door open to an interest rate hike, possibly at its
next meeting on June 14-15, he does not think it will happen. He
said the "Fed is hostage" to macro events with major uncertainty
and potential volatility like Brexit.
Britain will vote on a referendum on June 23 to decide
whether the country should remain in the European Union.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Matthew Lewis)