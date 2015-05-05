UPDATE 2-DoubleLine's Gundlach sees no Fed rate increase in 2015

(Adds Gundlach quotes)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 5 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday
he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not raise
interest rates this year, in part because of a lack of wage
inflation.
Speaking at DoubleLine's annual investor event at the New
York Yacht Club, the influential bond investor also cautioned
investors to steer clear of high-yield, or junk, bonds when
rates begin to rise.
"Get out of high-yield bonds and buy Treasuries" when the
Fed starts pushing rates up, he said. "Worked in every single
Fed rate hike in history."
Gundlach repeated that the long end of the Treasury yield
curve is like a line from actor Clint Eastwood in the Dirty
Harry films: "Go ahead, make my day. Raise short-term interest
rates."
If the Fed raises short-term interest rates, he said, all
policymakers are going to do is import deflation.
Gundlach said the bond market thinks the economy is too weak
to hold up under Fed tightening. As a result, if the Fed goes
ahead, Gundlach believes long-duration securities such as the
30-year Treasury bond would rally in price and their yields
would fall.
DoubleLine is based in Los Angeles, and had $73 billion in
assets under management as of March 31.
It has attracted net inflows of money for 15 straight
months, becoming one of the prime beneficiaries of outflows
afflicting Allianz SE's Pacific Investment Management
Co, which prominent bond investor Bill Gross left in September.
Last year, Gundlach correctly forecast that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, rather than rise as many expected, because
inflationary pressures were nonexistent and technical factors
such as aging demographics were at play.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio and
Andre Grenon)