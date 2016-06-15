UPDATE 2-DoubleLine's Gundlach: 'Rate-hike cycle has left the building'

(Adds comments by Gundlach)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 15 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday that
Federal Reserve officials are no longer trying to prepare the
markets for rate hikes because they are no longer certain they
are going to raise them.
"The 'rate hike cycle' has left the building," Gundlach said
in a telephone interview after Wednesday's decision by Fed
policymakers to leave rates unchanged.
"They are not preparing the markets for a rate hike at all,"
he said.
The Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and signaled it still planned two hikes this year,
although a slowing economic growth path for 2016 and 2017
prompted a downgrade in where the U.S. central bank thought
rates would peak.
"What I think is that the Fed doesn't believe their own 'dot
plot' anymore," said Gundlach, who oversees $100 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital. Federal Reserve officials
publish their forecasts for the central bank's key interest rate
on a chart known as the dot plot.
Even steady Fed hawks backed away from pushing for a hike at
Wednesday's meeting, analysts noted. "It's as dovish as the Fed
can get without actually cutting rates. Even (Kansas City Fed
President) Esther George withdrew her dissent. The path of rates
is lower, which is a big dovish swing," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management.
Gundlach said he does not believe U.S. economic growth is
strong enough to justify the two rate hikes the Fed is planning
later this year. "I just don't see it. They'll be lucky if they
can raise it once."
Overall, Gundlach said following Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
news conference: "Yellen sounds like she doesn't have confidence
anymore. She is backing away from any forecast. She is simply
saying, 'I really don't want to forecast anymore.' We are done
with this forecasting game. The subtext is that 'we've been so
wrong forecasting the data, we should stop'."
The man known on Wall Street as the 'Bond King' is one of
the first heavyweight investors to raise red flags publicly
about the credibility of major central banks, including the U.S.
Federal Reserve, as countries struggle to manage economic
growth.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that oil prices
would plunge, junk bonds would live up to their name and China's
slowing economy would pressure emerging markets. In 2014, he
forecast U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many
others had expected.
