Icahn cutting stake in Hain Celestial by half through stock sale

NEW YORK, Sept 3 Activist investor Carl Icahn
and his entities are cutting their stake in Hain Celestial Group
Inc by roughly half, Hain said on Tuesday.
Hain Celestial Group said certain shareholders, including
entities related to Icahn, will sell 3.65 million shares of
common stock in the company, with Jefferies LLC serving as the
underwriter in the sale's public offering.
Following the sale, Icahn and his related entities will
collectively own roughly 3.59 million shares in Hain, or 7.5
percent of the company, Hain said.
That stake is less than half the 15.3 percent stake Icahn
reported in the company as of June 30, a regulatory filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
Icahn, a hedge fund manager, is known for taking large
positions in companies and pushing for management change.