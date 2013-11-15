CORRECTED-Icahn owned 3.9 million shares of Apple as of Sept. 30 -filing

(Corrects seventh paragraph to say Icahn Enterprises L.P.
shares up more than 158 percent)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 14 Activist investor Carl Icahn
disclosed Thursday that he owned about 3.88 million shares of
technology giant Apple Inc. at the end of September, a
regulatory filing showed.
Icahn revealed on social media platform Twitter on August 13
that his investment firm had a "large position" in Apple, but
did not specify the size of the stake at the time.
Icahn, who has demanded a $150 billion buyback publicly and
privately to Apple chief executive Tim Cook since August, has
said that Apple shares could trade at $700 with a larger stock
buyback.
Apple shares were up 1.44 percent to trade at $528.16 at the
close of trading on Thursday. That price is up about 10.8
percent from Sept. 30, when the stock closed at $476.75.
Based on that closing price and the stake revealed in the
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Icahn's
stake in the company at the end of the third quarter was worth
about $1.85 billion.
In a letter to Cook made public on Oct. 24, Icahn revealed
that he had increased his stake in Apple to just over 4.7
million shares since dining privately with Cook in September-
underscoring his belief that the stock was undervalued.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
Shares in Icahn's investment firm Icahn Enterprises L.P.
have risen more than 158 percent this year and were up
2.4 percent to trade at $115.38 at the close of trading
Thursday.
Icahn's investment fund rose 26.3 percent from the start of
the year through Sept. 30, owing to investments in companies
like Netflix and Herbalife, according to his
firm's 10Q regulatory filing earlier this month.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Bill
Trott)