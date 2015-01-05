Hedge fund firm Tudor Investment closes oldest fund -source

NEW YORK Jan 5 Paul Tudor Jones, the founder
and chief investment officer of the roughly $13 billion hedge
fund firm Tudor Investment Corp, has closed his firm's oldest
fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Jones announced in a letter to investors in mid-December
that his firm planned to return the $300 million Tudor Futures
Fund's cash to investors by the end of 2014, according to the
source, who asked not to be identified because the information
is private.
The fund, which Jones ran after launching it in 1984, posted
investment gains in every year since its inception, the source
said.
The source declined to provide details on the reasoning
behind the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm's decision to close
the fund.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)