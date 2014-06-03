Carl Icahn acquired Fannie, Freddie shares from Fairholme - filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
NEW YORK, June 3 Activist investor Carl Icahn acquired 6.8 million common shares of Fannie Mae and 5.7 million common shares of Freddie Mac from Fairholme Funds, a court filing showed Tuesday.
Icahn, a billionaire investor known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, bought the shares in the major mortgage financiers in March, the filing showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.