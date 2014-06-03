版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 22:19 BJT

Carl Icahn acquired Fannie, Freddie shares from Fairholme - filing

NEW YORK, June 3 Activist investor Carl Icahn acquired 6.8 million common shares of Fannie Mae and 5.7 million common shares of Freddie Mac from Fairholme Funds, a court filing showed Tuesday.

Icahn, a billionaire investor known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing for management change, bought the shares in the major mortgage financiers in March, the filing showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐