Hoplite Capital's Lykouretzos says shorting American Airlines shares

LAS VEGAS May 12 John Lykouretzos, who runs New
York-based hedge fund firm Hoplite Capital Management, said on
Thursday that the firm is shorting American Airlines Group Inc
as it is the "most compelling short in the U.S. airline
industry."
Lykouretzos, who helps oversee $2.8 billion at Hoplite
Capital, said at the Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las
Vegas that the firm is shorting American Airlines because its
costs are high, it is the most exposed to rising oil prices and
it has the highest leverage.
The manager said this investment will pay off in the next 18
to 36 months. American did not immediately return a request for
comment.
