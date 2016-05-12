Hoplite Capital's Lykouretzos says shorting American Airlines shares

LAS VEGAS May 12 John Lykouretzos, who runs New York-based hedge fund firm Hoplite Capital Management, said on Thursday that the firm is shorting American Airlines Group Inc as it is the "most compelling short in the U.S. airline industry."

Lykouretzos, who helps oversee $2.8 billion at Hoplite Capital, said at the Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las Vegas that the firm is shorting American Airlines because its costs are high, it is the most exposed to rising oil prices and it has the highest leverage.

The manager said this investment will pay off in the next 18 to 36 months. American did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting By Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)