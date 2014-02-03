'Closet index' funds charge high fees but lag indexes

| BOSTON
BOSTON Feb 3 Investors are paying hefty fees
for mutual funds that bill themselves as actively managed but in
large part are mimicking a benchmark stock index.
Such funds have less chance of beating the market. And they
charge fees comparable with those of funds that offer investors
more stock pickings that are different from their benchmarks.
Since the height of the U.S. financial crisis, more funds
are playing it safe, hugging their benchmarks and sometimes
earning the unwanted reputation as "closet indexers."
About one-third of U.S. mutual fund assets, amounting to
several trillion dollars, are with closet indexers, according to
research published last year by Antti Petajisto, a former Yale
University professor who now works for BlackRock Inc.
In general, Petajisto defines a closet indexer as a fund
with less than 60 percent of its investments differing from its
benchmark.
"The performance of closet indexers has been predictably
poor: They largely just match their benchmark index returns
before fees, so after fees, they lag behind their benchmarks by
approximately the amount of their fees," Petajisto said in his
study published last year in the Financial Analysts Journal.
For example, the $5.3 billion ClearBridge Appreciation Fund
largely follows the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
and charges a minimum fee of 0.61 percent, compared with
0.10 percent or lower for an unmanaged index fund.
But ClearBridge Appreciation, which is run by Legg Mason Inc
, has lagged the S&P 500 by 2.62 percentage points over
the past five years, according to research firm Morningstar Inc
.
One of ClearBridge Appreciation's largest investors is
Colorado's Scholars Choice College Savings Program run by Legg
Mason, U.S. regulatory filings show. With $3.2 billion in
assets, it is one of the largest U.S. college savings plans sold
by financial advisers.
The fund's return looks better over a longer period, said
Angela Baier, a spokeswoman for the Colorado plan. ClearBridge
Appreciation's 10-year return through the end of January was
7.01 percent, compared with the benchmark's 6.83 percent,
Morningstar said.
ClearBridge Chief Marketing Officer Russell Mahland said the
fund was not a closet indexer, but offered low volatility.
This allows the fund to outperform in down markets and
capture upside during bull runs. It slid only 29 percent in
2008, for example, while the S&P 500 fell 37 percent. Last year,
ClearBridge Appreciation rose 29.28 percent, lagging the S&P
500's return of 32.39 percent.
Nevertheless, Morningstar data shows that the fund follows
its benchmark more closely than most of its large-cap blend
peers do.
The fund's active share in 2013, for example, was 56
percent, among the lowest in its category with at least $500
million in assets, according to Morningstar. The median active
share among 164 funds in that group was 73 percent.
Principal Financial Group's $700 million Principal
Large Cap Blend II Institutional Fund had an active
share of just 41 percent last year and lagged its benchmark
return by 1.44 percentage points, while charging an annual fee
of 0.74 percent, Morningstar said.
UNRECOGNIZED PROBLEM
Most investors probably do not realize they may have money
in a closet index fund, said Max Osbon, a partner at Osbon
Capital Management in Boston.
"People don't look too deeply at these things," said Osbon,
whose small money management firm emphasizes index investing.
"They pay for a sense of security in a brand name."
Osbon said the growing popularity of index funds might
reduce demand for more-expensive actively managed funds that
adhere to their benchmarks.
That may already be happening for ClearBridge Appreciation,
whose investors have pulled out money in each of the last seven
years for a total of $2.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
Corp's Lipper Inc unit.
To be sure, active share is not necessarily a predictor of
performance, said Beth McGoldrick, spokeswoman for mutual fund
group John Hancock Financial Services in Boston.
"It's something we look at when evaluating managers,"
McGoldrick said. "It is one tool in our due diligence process."
But Art Steinmetz, who oversees $232 billion in assets as
president of OppenheimerFunds, said part of his job was to use
active share to weed out timid portfolio managers.
"If you are no different than the index," he said, "you will
underperform."