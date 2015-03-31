Berkshire's Buffett says Grexit 'may not be bad' for euro zone -CNBC

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
NEW YORK, March 31 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said Tuesday that an exit by Greece from the euro zone could be constructive for the region.
"If it turns out the Greeks leave, that may not be a bad thing for the euro," Buffett told cable television network CNBC. He said a Greek exit from the euro zone could lead member countries to come to better agreement about fiscal policy.
"If everybody learns that the rules mean something and if they come to general agreement about fiscal policy among members or something of the sort, they mean business, that could be a good thing," Buffett said. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.