Berkshire's Buffett says Grexit 'may not be bad' for euro zone -CNBC

NEW YORK, March 31 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said Tuesday that an exit by Greece from the euro zone could be constructive for the region.

"If it turns out the Greeks leave, that may not be a bad thing for the euro," Buffett told cable television network CNBC. He said a Greek exit from the euro zone could lead member countries to come to better agreement about fiscal policy.

"If everybody learns that the rules mean something and if they come to general agreement about fiscal policy among members or something of the sort, they mean business, that could be a good thing," Buffett said. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)
