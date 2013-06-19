DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed to cut bond-buying later in year-CNBC

NEW YORK, June 19 Jeffrey Gundlach, head of
DoubleLine Capital LP, said Wednesday that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is likely to reduce its bond purchases later this year
and touted long-term Treasuries as a strong investment.
"I think that the Fed is going to reduce their bond
purchases later this year," Gundlach told cable television
network CNBC.
Gundlach, the chief executive and chief investment officer
of the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said that the central bank
has less incentive to stimulate the U.S. economy since the
budget deficit is smaller than it was a year ago.
The U.S. budget deficit widened in May to $139 billion, but
the total $626 billion deficit was still 26 percent lower than
it was in May 2012.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgage securities per month in an effort to spur hiring and
lower long-term borrowing costs.
The central bank will release a policy statement at 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT) which will sum up policymakers' views on the economic
outlook and shed light on when the Fed might ease its stimulus.
Despite his prediction that the Fed will reduce its
bond-buying, Gundlach said the central bank could eventually
increase its purchases if economic data weakens. "This program
is not going away," he said.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered a wide selloff in the
bond market on May 22 when he told Congress that the central
bank could reduce its bond-buying this year if the U.S. economy
looked set to maintain momentum.
Gundlach's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
has earned a return of 1.24 percent so far this year,
whereas the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Total Return index is
down 1.12 percent, according to Lipper.
The fund, which has over $40 billion in assets, has earned a
three-year annualized return of 9.72 percent, more than double
the 4.29 percent return of the Barclays index over that period.
Gundlach said that interest rates are going to start
falling, and added that long-term Treasuries are going to be
"the most successful investment" in the near term since there
are no signs of inflation.
"The one place that you're likely to make money in the next
several weeks maybe couple of months is actually, believe it or
not, the most hated asset class on the planet, long-term US
government bonds," he said.
Gundlach, who said in an investor webcast earlier this month
that it was a "horrible time to be exiting bonds," told CNBC
that the bond market is nearing a rally.
"I think that what we're looking at is a bond market rally
that's going to start fairly quickly," he said.