Kynikos Associates' Chanos says he is short Caterpillar - CNBC

NEW YORK, July 17 Short-seller Jim Chanos of
Kynikos Associates said Wednesday that he is betting against the
shares of Caterpillar Inc. and still has a short bet
against Hewlett-Packard.
Caterpillar's stock price fell 2 percent after Chanos'
comments, which were delivered at the CNBC Institutional
Investor Delivering Alpha Conference.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman of Omega
Advisors said at the conference that he likes Thermo Fisher
and Express Scripts stock.
Hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, founder of The Children's
Investment Fund Management, said he likes the stock of EADS
, automaker Porsche, and Aurizon.
He said that order backlog and cuts in unit costs make him
confident that EADS stock will double in the next two to three
years.
Kingdon Capital founder Mark Kingdon, meanwhile, said he
likes Japanese autos on account of Abenomics, in reference to
the loose monetary policies of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe. Kingdon said he likes Mazda, Fuji Heavy,
and Toyota on account of those policies.