UPDATE 1-DoubleLine launches stock management division

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 2 DoubleLine Capital LP, the $53
billion firm run by star bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on
Wednesday it is now managing stock portfolios in a new division
called DoubleLine Equity LP.
The firm, which surpassed $50 billion in bond assets last
year after launching in 2009, said in a news release that it has
tapped former TCW Group Inc portfolio managers Brendt Stallings
and Husam Nazer to expand its stock division.
In an interview on Wednesday, Gundlach, DoubleLine's chief
executive officer and chief investment officer, said stock
mutual fund strategies suffer from a lack of new ideas.
"We think the equity business is ripe for creative
thinking," he said.
Gundlach said he plans to start with one or two mutual funds
that offer a strategy focusing on U.S. stocks, and quickly
follow with a hedge fund whose strategy would focus on "best
ideas" in international stock investing.
"We're really not prepared to do a lot of individual stock
selection outside of the United States," he said.
Gundlach had hinted at the firm's move into stocks in a
webcast on Sept. 11, citing the broad disinterest in equities
and their potential as a hedge against inflation.
He said on Wednesday that some of the stock funds he plans
to offer will have a strategy that focuses on specific sectors
among small and mid-cap stocks, while others will have a broader
strategy that could vary widely in its stock selection.
Gundlach said DoubleLine's business plan had been to build
the firm's bond management side to between $50 billion and $60
billion in assets before diversifying into areas such as stocks,
a goal it has achieved.
"This is our first move to diversify. There's very likely to
be one if not two more over the course of 2013," Gundlach said.
He said he is seeking to reach a maximum of about $10 billion in
assets within DoubleLine's equity division.
Gundlach has made pointed calls on stocks in the past,
including one at the Ira Sohn investing conference in May to buy
natural gas while betting on a decline in the shares of Apple
Inc, the world's most valuable technology company.
On Wednesday, Gundlach recommended trading the volatility in
Apple's stock price.
"Apple's flopping around like a fish in a boat. When it has
a big rally, you should probably sell it. When it goes down a
lot, you should probably buy it," he said, and reiterated a call
he on CNBC in November that its stock price may drop to $425 a
share. Apple's stock was up 3.2 percent to $549.03 at the close
of trading on Wednesday.
DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's
flagship, earned a return of 9.2 percent in 2012, beating 97
percent of other U.S. mortgage-focused funds, according to
Lipper. The fund, which oversees $37.1 billion, took in $19.7
billion last year, making it the most popular mutual fund by
asset growth.
Pacific Investment Management Co, the world's largest bond
fund manager with $1.92 trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2012,
began moving into equities when it launched its first actively
managed stock mutual fund in 2010.
Gundlach told Reuters that his foray into stock investing
could also come with a downturn in the stock market, which he
said he could overcome through active management.
"There's a really good argument that you could have a major
correction in the S&P 500 in 2013," he said. He cited the heavy
influence of U.S. policymakers on markets.
Stallings and Nazer were previously group managing directors
at TCW, the highest title for managers at the firm, where they
oversaw $5 billion in assets in stock portfolios.
Gundlach founded DoubleLine after a nasty split with TCW,
where he was fired as chief investment officer in December 2009.
The two sued one another in 2010, but settled in December of
that year without disclosing terms.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group struck a deal in August to
buy a 60 percent stake in TCW from French bank Societe Generale
. TCW management and employees will own the remaining
40 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based investment firm, which
has $135 billion in assets.
DoubleLine, which is also based in Los Angeles, employs more
than 80 people. Stallings and Nazer plan to hire at least five
investment professionals this year, the news release said.
Nazer said in an interview on Wednesday that dividend-paying
stocks in general and consumer staple stocks are particular
bright spots.