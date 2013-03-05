DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed easing to last for years

Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
NEW YORK, March 5 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue its bond-buying programs for years.
"I don't think that there's any confusion that the Fed is going to keep this going, not for months, but for years," Gundlach said in an investor conference call in reference to the Fed's monthly purchases of $85 billion in agency mortgages and Treasuries.
Gundlach, whose firm oversees $56 billion in assets, reiterated that he is currently owns Treasuries in his flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund.
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc dove into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.