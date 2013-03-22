DoubleLine hires four equities analysts, one equities trader

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
NEW YORK, March 22 DoubleLine Capital LP, the investment firm run by star bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach, said Friday it has hired four stock analysts and a stocks trader as an expansion of the firm's equity management lineup.
The firm, which is based in Los Angeles and manages over $53 billion in assets, hired Jonathan Ainley, Sunny Ommanney, Brian Shim and Kristine Smith as stock analysts and Rodney Boone as an equities trader.
The new hires expand DoubleLine Equity LP, a stock management division the firm launched on Jan. 2 with the hiring of stock portfolio managers Brendt Stallings and Husam Nazer.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.