版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 22:11 BJT

DoubleLine hires four equities analysts, one equities trader

NEW YORK, March 22 DoubleLine Capital LP, the investment firm run by star bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach, said Friday it has hired four stock analysts and a stocks trader as an expansion of the firm's equity management lineup.

The firm, which is based in Los Angeles and manages over $53 billion in assets, hired Jonathan Ainley, Sunny Ommanney, Brian Shim and Kristine Smith as stock analysts and Rodney Boone as an equities trader.

The new hires expand DoubleLine Equity LP, a stock management division the firm launched on Jan. 2 with the hiring of stock portfolio managers Brendt Stallings and Husam Nazer.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐