DoubleLine Floating Rate Fund opens to public on July 1

NEW YORK, June 4 DoubleLine Capital LP, the
investment firm run by bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach, will open
the DoubleLine Floating Rate Fund to the public on
July 1, the firm said on Tuesday.
The fund will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in
floating rate loans, according to the fund's prospectus. Such
loans are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged
to floating rate benchmarks.
DoubleLine portfolio managers Bonnie Baha and Robert Cohen
will manage the fund. The fund may invest in securities of any
credit quality, according to the prospectus.
Gundlach told cable television network CNBC that the fund is
mainly seeking floating-rate bank debt, which he said offers a
yield comparable to high-yield junk bonds while being free from
interest rate risk.
The fund may also invest in foreign loans, including those
issued in emerging markets, the prospectus said. The fund may
seek any security with an adjustable interest rate, including
certain mortgage- and asset-backed securities and
investment-grade debt securities.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine has roughly $60 billion in
assets. Gundlach is the firm's chief executive and chief
investment officer.